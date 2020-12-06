e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / US elections 2020: Donald Trump falsely claims he won Georgia

US elections 2020: Donald Trump falsely claims he won Georgia

“You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump told the large crowd gathered for the first post-election rally for the president.

us-presidential-election Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 06:45 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally for Republican US senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the US Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, US on December 5, 2020.
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally for Republican US senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the US Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, US on December 5, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

President Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday night rally in Georgia for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue by recycling the falsehood that he won the state.

“You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump told the large crowd gathered for the first post-election rally for the president.

In fact, President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Georgia by about 12,500 votes out of 5 million cast.

Trump said that he travelled to Georgia to help “ensure” the two Republicans win what are probably the most important Senate runoffs in US history.

First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the rally by telling Georgians that it’s more important than ever “that you exercise your rights as a citizen and vote.” 4:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state.

Trump made his request iof Gov. Brian Kemp in a phone call on Saturday, and the governor refused. That is according to a senior government official in Georgia with knowledge of the call who was not authorized to discuss the private conversation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A person close to the White House who was briefed on the matter verified that account of the call.

Trump’s request was first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump’s fixation with his defeat is overshadowing his party’s campaign to save its majority in the Senate. The call took place hours before Trump is to appear at a rally in Georgia, where Republicans hope he will dedicate his energy to imploring their supporters to vote in two runoff elections Jan. 5.

tags
top news
Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine this week
Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine this week
Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals
Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Farm talks deadlocked, another round on December 9
Farm talks deadlocked, another round on December 9
Govt plans one-time scheme to waive dues on road tax payment
Govt plans one-time scheme to waive dues on road tax payment
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless in border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless in border points to a full plate
Biden now has enough electors to officially become US president
Biden now has enough electors to officially become US president
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In