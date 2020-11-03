e-paper
US Election 2020
US Presidential Election 2020: America votes amid spectre of unrest

Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in a series of polls, as the candidates criss-crossed swing states in their final sprint for the race for White House before polling ends on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 05:54 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Ephrata, PensylvaniaN
Donald Trump undertook a whirlwind tour of five battleground states while Joe Biden focused on one: Pennsylvania, where he and wife Jill Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Dug Emhoff will be carpet-covering on Monday.
Donald Trump undertook a whirlwind tour of five battleground states while Joe Biden focused on one: Pennsylvania, where he and wife Jill Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Dug Emhoff will be carpet-covering on Monday. (AFP photo)
         

A New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and Wisconsin, all key swing states that Trump carried in 2016. A CNN poll showed Biden up in Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina, also states Trump won in 2016.

A New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and Wisconsin, all key swing states that Trump carried in 2016. A CNN poll showed Biden up in Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina, also states Trump won in 2016.

In all four states, Biden was seen as the more empathetic candidate and the one more able to unify the country. An ABC/Washington Post poll had less good news for Biden, showing Trump narrowly ahead in Florida, 50%-48%. The same poll had Biden well ahead, 51%-44% in Pennsylvania.

Trump undertook a whirlwind tour of five battleground states while Biden focused on one: Pennsylvania, where he and wife Jill Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Dug Emhoff will be carpet-covering on Monday. “Every single vote will matter. The power to change this country is in your hands,” Biden said at a campaign event.

Trump dismissed as “a false report” an Axios news article saying he planned to declare victory if he was ahead even before all postal ballots are counted. Jason Miller, his campaign aide, said Trump will be “ahead” in electoral college votes on Tuesday night and then the Democrats will “try to steal it back after the election”.

Tensions are already rising. FBI is probing the blockade of a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway by Trump supporters. Trump backers also blocked traffic on two highways in the New York-New Jersey area. White House is being fenced, and several businesses boarded up.

