US Presidential Election 2020: Ballots in, battle is on

us-presidential-election

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 04:22 IST

US President Donald Trump started his morning activities on Election Day on November 3 calling into the Fox & Friends show on Fox News, where he was asked about Democratic concerns that he may declare victory prematurely before mail-in votes are counted in key states. “At what point will you declare victory?” one of the hosts, Steve Doocy, asked. “When there’s victory,” Trump replied. “I think we’ll have victory… I mean, there’s no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very solid chance of winning here,” he said.

This promise, which was to be broken a few hours later, set the tone for an election day in which sentiments ebbed and flowed as the pendulum swung from one side to the other, then back to one side, and then to the other — seemingly in Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s half at the time of going to print.

How did we get here?

By midnight, several Red states had been called in favour of Trump, including Missouri, Kansas, Idaho, Utah, four of Nebraska’s five electoral votes and crucially, Florida, which, with 29 electoral votes, was critical to his re-election hopes.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign had hoped the devastating toll of the coronavirus disease pandemic, particularly among older adults, would have put him in a strong position in a state popular with retirees, but the Latino population rallied behind Trump.

By then, Biden had carried New Hampshire, Minnesota and Illinois, apart from the expected large prizes of New York, Massachusetts and California, the state with the maximum number of electoral votes. As polls got tight in the “Bue Wall” states that he desperately needed to win, with Trump ahead in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Biden was the first to step forward to talk to the electorate.

Having spent the evening watching the returns come in from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, he drove downtown by motorcade to make his statement outside the Chase Center, where he said his hopes for victory remained high despite the uncertainty, and cautioned his supporters that it could take a day or longer to know who won. “Your patience is commendable,” he said.

Shortly afterwards, Trump had a different message. Speaking to supporters at the White House, the President claimed victories in several states, including ones where counting was still ongoing and the race was far from decided — Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. “They’re never going to catch us… Frankly, we did win this election,” he said, claimed the wins in Georgia and Pennsylvania were “tremendous” and there was “a good possibility” that Arizona would go to him. However, his assertion of victory did not match the information available to several news outlets tracking the election results.

He also alleged a “fraud” was being perpetrated on American voters, threatened to get “voting stopped” (though it was already over) and to go to the Supreme Court. Responding to Trump’s midnight threat, Biden’s campaign said it would fight his efforts to prevent ballots from being tabulated. Till Wednesday afternoon — or 11pm Indian Standard Time — six states had not been called, making the elections a nail-biting race to the finish. The tight contest reflects a deeply polarised nation caught in the grips of the worst health crisis in more than a century, millions of lost jobs, and a movement against racial injustice.