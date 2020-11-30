e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief

Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tanden’s nomination is a part of Biden’s plan to build a team of liberal and centrist economic advisers to serve alongside planned Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 08:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Center for American Progress Action Fund president Neera Tanden speaks at an event on July 27, 2016.
Center for American Progress Action Fund president Neera Tanden speaks at an event on July 27, 2016. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Indian-American Neera Tanden may be chosen for the top position in the White House responsible for managing the administration’s budget as she is likely to be US President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, local media reports suggested.

If the reports are confirmed by the United States Senate, the 50-year-old, who is currently the chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, would be the first woman of colour to head the Office of Management and Budget.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tanden’s nomination is a part of Biden’s plan to build a team of liberal and centrist economic advisers to serve alongside planned Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.

Also Read: Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

The nomination of Tanden, Yellen and others is expected to be announced soon, reports said.

Other firsts in Biden’s team

Another first for a woman of colour in Biden’s team may be Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University labor economist, who is likely to be named the chairwoman of Council of Economic Advisers. The African-American woman will play a key role in advising the president on the economy, which has been ailing since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country, throwing tens of millions out of work, The Washington Post reported.

According to The New York Times, “The announcement -- which will include Mr. Biden’s decision to name Janet L. Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, as Treasury secretary -- will culminate in several women in top economic roles, including the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.”

“With the picks, Mr Biden is showcasing a commitment to diversity in his advisers and sending a clear message that economic policymaking in his administration will be shaped by liberal thinkers with a strong focus on worker empowerment as a tool for economic growth,” the US daily said.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief
Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
UGC plans to make it easier for IoEs to set up off-campus centres
UGC plans to make it easier for IoEs to set up off-campus centres
‘Poor captaincy’: Gambhir not happy with Kohli’s handling of Bumrah
‘Poor captaincy’: Gambhir not happy with Kohli’s handling of Bumrah
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In