Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 08:26 IST

Indian-American Neera Tanden may be chosen for the top position in the White House responsible for managing the administration’s budget as she is likely to be US President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, local media reports suggested.

If the reports are confirmed by the United States Senate, the 50-year-old, who is currently the chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, would be the first woman of colour to head the Office of Management and Budget.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tanden’s nomination is a part of Biden’s plan to build a team of liberal and centrist economic advisers to serve alongside planned Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.

The nomination of Tanden, Yellen and others is expected to be announced soon, reports said.

Other firsts in Biden’s team

Another first for a woman of colour in Biden’s team may be Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University labor economist, who is likely to be named the chairwoman of Council of Economic Advisers. The African-American woman will play a key role in advising the president on the economy, which has been ailing since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country, throwing tens of millions out of work, The Washington Post reported.

According to The New York Times, “The announcement -- which will include Mr. Biden’s decision to name Janet L. Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, as Treasury secretary -- will culminate in several women in top economic roles, including the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.”

“With the picks, Mr Biden is showcasing a commitment to diversity in his advisers and sending a clear message that economic policymaking in his administration will be shaped by liberal thinkers with a strong focus on worker empowerment as a tool for economic growth,” the US daily said.

(With inputs from agencies)