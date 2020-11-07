e-paper
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / 'Will be a President for all Americans': Joe Biden after big win against Trump

‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Joe Biden emerged as the winner in US presidential elections 2020.
Joe Biden emerged as the winner in US presidential elections 2020. (AFP Photo )
         

Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday thanked the people of the United States for his massive victory against Donald Trump in the presidential elections. Minutes after becoming the 46th president, Biden asserted that will be “a President for all Americans.”

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” the president-elect said in a tweet.

The newly-elected president also released a statement shortly after his win against the Republican candidate. he expressed gratitude for the trust that the voters across states place in him and vice president elect Kamala Harris.

Biden appreciated the people for turning up to cast their votes in huge numbers despite the prevailing coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 1,246,221 lives in the US.

Click here for complete US election coverage 2020

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” he said. He added that it was time for America to unite and leave behind the “harsh rhetoric” that prevailed through the campaigning period. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together,” the Democrat said in his first statement.

Biden, 78, was projected winner of the 2020 White House race by multiple US media organizations on the fifth day of counting, after he took a lead post winning Pennsylvania, the battleground state whose 20 Electoral College votes carried the Democrat well past the 270-vote threshold from 264, where he had been for the past two days, to 284.

