Shastra puja in France has given the ritual a global exposure: RSS

varanasi

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:01 IST

: With shastra puja being performed by union defence minister Rajnath Singh in France this Dussehra, the old tradition has come into focus globally, said a senior functionary of RSS Kashi region.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers performed shastra (weapons) puja at around 50 locations, including Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Lanka, Lahurabir and various other locations across Varanasi to mark the celebration of Dussehra on Tuesday.

Attired in the RSS uniform, 150 volunteers participated in the shastra puja at Vishwa Samvad Kendra. Senior office bearer of RSS Kashi region, Ambarish Kumar said, “Shastra puja is not a new thing. It takes place every year on the occasion of Dussehra. RSS office bearers and volunteers participate in the shastra puja event very enthusiastically.”

“Traditional weapons, including swords, daggers, spears, scimitars and several others are worshipped on the occasion,” Kumar said.

He said the RSS volunteers, who have licensed arms, offer prayers to their arms at their homes. If they wish, they could bring them to the shastra puja organised by the RSS volunteers.

“With shastra puja performed by union defence minister in France, a large number of people across the globe have come to know about the ancient Indian tradition which RSS nurtured and carried forward since its inception,” Kumar said.

Prof Omprakash Singh of RSS said that this tradition existed since ages. But this year, shastra pujan by defence minister brought the tradition into focus.

Bajrang Dal also performed Shastra pujan. Arjun Maurya, a senior office bearer of Bajrang Dal, said in presence of 150 members the shastra puja was done in Sundarpur. He also said puja of a few licensed weapons like a gun and a pistol were also performed on the occasion. He said “This is an ancient tradition and protecting and carrying it forward is our duty”.

A large number of Bajrang Dal volunteers participated in the event.

Caption: RSS volunteers performing shastra puja in Lahurabir area of Vararasi-HT photo by Madan Mehrotra

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:01 IST