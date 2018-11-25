Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head to Mumbai ahead of wedding in Jodhpur

about the video

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to party after their mid-November wedding in Italy, there’s another celebrity couple which is getting into the wedding mood. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple was spotted arriving in Mumbai from Delhi early on Sunday, ahead of their Jodhpur wedding. Priyanka has been stationed in Delhi for the last couple of days shooting for her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. Nick too flew to Delhi on Thursday. Together, they stepped out for a Thanksgiving dinner, which was attended by Priyanka’s extended family. Priyanka and Nick’s wedding celebrations will reportedly kick off on November 29 and continue till December 2.