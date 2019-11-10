Delhi air quality ‘very poor’; stubble burning continues in Punjab

about the video

Air quality in the national capital remained ‘very poor’ on Sunday. According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality index (AQI) of Delhi, measured as an average of 24 hours, was 321 at 4 pm. The possible health effects of ‘very poor’ air quality include respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure. Delhi government recently implemented the Odd-Even scheme. Lesser cars on roads are expected to reduce levels of pollution in the city. Meanwhile, stubble burning continued in Punjab. Stubble burning in neighbouring states is believed to be one of the major factors contributing to poor air quality in Delhi.