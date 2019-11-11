Maharashtra deadlock: Sena MP Arvind Sawant quits Modi cabinet, slams BJP

about the video

Amid political uncertainty in Maharashtra, a Shiv Sena Member of Parliament quit the Union Cabinet. Arvind Sawant resigned as the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise. The development came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party expressed its inability to form the government in Maharashtra due to non-cooperation of its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena. Sena has been demanding ‘50:50’ power sharing, including the Chief Minister’s post. The Sena has now been invited by the Governor to form government amid speculation that it may tie-up with Congress and NCP.