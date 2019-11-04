Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category

about the video

The odd-even scheme has started in the capital even as air quality continues to remain in the severe category. The scheme will be in place from November 4 to November 15 and people violating the rule will have to pay a fine of rupees 4000. During the scheme, vehicles whose number plates end in odd numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates and vehicle numbers which end in even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged people to follow the odd-even rule in the capital.