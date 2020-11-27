e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Is all your life on one device? You might have single-screen stress

Using multiple, task-specific devices to do different things has significant advantages. Digital diversification could help increase focus and productivity.

wellness Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:32 IST
Cherylann Mollan
Cherylann Mollan
Hindustan Times
(Shutterstock)
         

This is a rare marketing term that the world actually needs. Digital diversification is a strategy that aims to reach out to the same person or type of person on as many platforms and devices as possible.

On a personal level, it’s a far less annoying concept. If you digitally diversify, it means you are using multiple, task-specific devices to do different things, rather than using a single one to do them all.

Here’s why that’s a good thing. If you set your alarm on an old-school clock or radio instead of your phone, you’re less likely to start scrolling through messages as soon as you open your eyes. If you read on an e-reader and not your phone or tablet, you don’t have email inboxes and social media apps pinging and ruining your attempts at a quiet afternoon. If you limit Twitter to your laptop, well, you get your life back.

Longer-term benefits could include increased focus and productivity. “Reduced overall screen time and less doomscrolling can also be expected to improve overall mood,” says therapist and leadership coach Sajeda M Batra.

Psychiatrist Hozefa Bhinderwala says digitally diversifying can also help temper the drive for instant gratification. You could find yourself reaching impulsively for your phone less often (and who doesn’t want that). “Delaying gratification helps you develop self-control and patience. It also teaches you to manage your emotions better,” Bhinderwala adds.

Victor Agnel, 29, a client servicing executive at a wealth management firm in Mumbai, began using multiple, task-specific devices about a year and a half ago and says it’s helped him become more focused and productive.

He’s doomscrolling a lot less. At work, he uses a smartwatch and Bluetooth earphones to check and reply to messages, email and calls. “The interface of a smart watch makes it difficult to access social media; images are tiny and you cannot really scroll,” he says. During his long commute home, he uses his phone to watch movies or check into social media platforms. To listen to music, he switches to an iPod so his favourite songs don’t have to compete with pings and rings.

Remember, just because one screen can rule them all, doesn’t mean it should.

top news
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In