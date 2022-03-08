US: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside high school in Iowa
One person was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.
Des Moines police said in a news release that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.
Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.
The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.
Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare" and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”
The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”
“Our staff and students," he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”
Parizek said he didn’t know whether the victims, who all appeared to be teenagers, were students. Their names weren't immediately released.
Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.
A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.
“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.
“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
9 dead, including 5 civilians, after Russian rockets set Ukraine airport on fire
n a video message on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said eight Russian rockets bombed the airport in Vinnytsia. The incident made him reiterate his demand to foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
-
'If Zelensky is assassinated': US says Ukraine has alternative plans
Antony Blinken, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday was asked whether Putin will face the consequence if Zelensky is killed during the Russian attack. “Let me leave it at that,” Blinken said.
-
Russia now recruiting Syrian fighters to capture Kyiv, offering $300: Reports
Vladimir Putin is now interested in Syrians who are experienced in urban fighting so that Russian forces can take control over Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Quoting US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that some Syrians are already in Russia preparing for a fresh attack, while more are on their way, as the fight between the Russian and the Ukrainian troops are going on for 12 days now.