e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 1-year-old killed in Chicago drive-by shooting

1-year-old killed in Chicago drive-by shooting

The incident came a week after the shooting death of three-year-old Mekhi James, who died in similar circumstances while traveling in a car with his father on the city’s west side.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:29 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chicago
The 22-year-old mother was driving home on Saturday afternoon when the attacker pulled up next to her car and fired around eight shots, striking the infant in the chest and grazing her head.
The 22-year-old mother was driving home on Saturday afternoon when the attacker pulled up next to her car and fired around eight shots, striking the infant in the chest and grazing her head. (HT Archive)
         

A one-year-old boy was killed and his mother wounded in a Chicago drive-by shooting that has stunned authorities accustomed to rampant gun violence in America’s third-largest city.

The 22-year-old mother was driving home on Saturday afternoon when the attacker pulled up next to her car and fired around eight shots, striking the infant in the chest and grazing her head, police said.

“This is happening far too often,” Chicago police operations chief Fred Waller told reporters near where the shooting took place in the city’s south. “When is this going to stop? When are we gonna say enough is enough?”

The incident came a week after the shooting death of three-year-old Mekhi James, who died in similar circumstances while traveling in a car with his father on the city’s west side.

“We’ll catch the person that killed that three-year-old. We’ll catch the person who killed this kid,” Waller said.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and police superintendent David Brown asked the city’s residents to speak up if they had information on Saturday’s attack.

“We ALL need to be outraged by the violence we are seeing in our city. This baby, and all of our residents, deserve better,” Brown said.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate both cases.

tags
top news
‘Sisodia’s comments created fear, people started mulling exodus’: Amit Shah
‘Sisodia’s comments created fear, people started mulling exodus’: Amit Shah
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
LIVE: Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2 lakh
LIVE: Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2 lakh
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Most, most underrated: Pathan on why Dravid was successful captain
Most, most underrated: Pathan on why Dravid was successful captain
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In