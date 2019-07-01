10 killed in plane crash in Texas: US officials
Washington
A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in the US state of Texas on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.
“The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors,” a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas told AFP.
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it had dispatched a team to Addison to investigate the crash of a King Air 350 -- a twin-engine turboprop passenger plane.
It did not provide further details on the crash or its cause.
CNN reported that the aircraft was a private plane and that it crashed into a hanger at a local airport.
CBS News quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hanger.
