Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 11, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

14 bodies found, death toll in California fire rises to 23

Rescue workers recovered the bodies of 14 people Saturday who were killed by the most destructive fire in California history.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2018 08:26 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Paradise
Wildfire,Fire,California
Yuba and Butte County sheriff deputies carry a body bag with a deceased victim of the Camp Fire on November 10 in Paradise, California. (AFP)

Rescue workers recovered the bodies of 14 people Saturday who were killed by the most destructive fire in California history, bringing the total death toll to 23, the local sheriff said.

“Today 14 additional bodies were located, which brings our total number to 23,” Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 08:24 IST

tags

more from world