14 bodies found, death toll in California fire rises to 23
Updated: Nov 11, 2018 08:26 IST
Rescue workers recovered the bodies of 14 people Saturday who were killed by the most destructive fire in California history, bringing the total death toll to 23, the local sheriff said.
“Today 14 additional bodies were located, which brings our total number to 23,” Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference.
First Published: Nov 11, 2018 08:24 IST