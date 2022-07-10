14 dead in mass shooting at bar in South Africa's Johannesburg
A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township has killed 14 people and left three others in critical condition, according to police.
Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar late Saturday night.
Police were on Sunday morning removing bodies of the deceased and investigating what had led to the mass shooting.
The three critically injured and one other person wounded have been taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The number of cartridges found on the scene indicated it was a group of people who shot at the patrons, said Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela.
“The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours," Mawela told The Associated Press.
“All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don't have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people," he said.
“You can see that a high caliber firearm was used and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people were struggling to get out of the tavern,” Mawela told The Associated Press.
Network outage due to system failure: Canada telecom firm
The major telecommunications outage impacting over 10 million Canadians and several services, including government agencies, was due to a network system failure and had no link to a cyberattack. While there had been some speculation that the nationwide outage could have been due to cyberattacks, this has been refuted by Canada's Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendocino.
Protestors find millions in cash at Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa's mansion
Protesters who stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house on Saturday amid the country's worst economic crisis claimed to have recovered a large sum of money from the mansion, local media reported. According to Sri Lanka's daily newspaper, Daily Mirror, it was reported that the recovered money was handed over to the security units. Sri Lankan authorities said that the situation can only be understood once they probe it and come up with relevant facts.
Video shows Sri Lanka troops firing as protesters try to storm president's house
A day after the dramatic escalation of largely peaceful anti-government protests in Sri Lanka, calm returned to the streets of the commercial capital Colombo on Sunday as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house was stormed amid outrage over the nation's collapsing economy. On Sunday protesters were still milling about in the president's residence, parts of which had been smashed.
Sri Lanka Army chief urges calm, opposition eyes govt formation| Top 10
As Sri Lanka saw the demonstrations - against worst-ever economic crisis - hitting a peak, Army chief General Shavendra Silva on Sunday made an appeal to protesters. The country's two top leaders - Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - on Saturday agreed to step down amid the massive stir. Here are the top developments on Sri Lanka crisis: 1. 2, The opposition parties are set to meet on Sunday.
Rishi Sunak's old video on 'no working-class friends' resurfaces, goes viral
An old video of 21-year-old Rishi Sunak saying he does not have working-class friends has resurfaced and gone viral as the race for the UK prime minister post heats up with Rishi Sunak being one of the frontrunners. On July 8, the former chancellor, Rishi Shunak, launched his campaign to be elected the new Conservative Party leader and Prime minister. Former former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, health minister Sajid Javid have also joined the fray.
