Home / World News / 14 die in shipwreck between Venezuela and Trinidad

14 die in shipwreck between Venezuela and Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard said on social media that preliminary information suggested that the vessel departed on December 6 “with more than 20 people on board”

world Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:02 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Caracas
Fourteen people were killed after a boat carrying, migrants bound for Trinidad and Tobago was wrecked, Xinhua reported citing local authorities
Fourteen people were killed after a boat carrying, migrants bound for Trinidad and Tobago was wrecked, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

Eleven bodies have been recovered during inspections carried out by a Coast guard patrol boat on Sunday afternoon and another report showed three more deaths.

The government added that security forces are currently investigating the incident and have not ruled out “a link with criminal gangs in the area”.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard said on social media that preliminary information suggested that the vessel departed on December 6 “with more than 20 people on board”.

