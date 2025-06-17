14 killed, dozens injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv

A Russian attack on Ukraine killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens in the capital, authorities said Tuesday, with more wounded reported in the Odesa and Chernigiv regions. Firefighters put out the fire after a Russian missile hit a residential building in Kyiv on Tuesday.(AP)

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram: "27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight".

He added that "residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities" had all been hit.

"The death toll has risen to 14 people. As of now, 44 people have been injured in Kyiv," Klymenko said.

He added that six others had been injured in Odesa and another in Chernigiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier reported the death of a US citizen in a Russian attack on the capital's Solomyansky district.

"During the attack on Kyiv... a 62-year-old US citizen died in a house opposite to the place where medics were providing assistance to the injured," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes on "residential buildings in Kyiv," saying on Telegram that Moscow was "continuing its war against civilians".

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine despite efforts by the United States to broker a ceasefire.

Talks have stalled. Moscow has rejected the "unconditional" truce demanded by Kyiv and its European allies, while Ukraine has dismissed Russia's demands as "ultimatums".

On Monday, Zelensky had said he hoped to speak with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

But the Ukrainian leader was expected to arrive at the G7 after the departure of the American president, who cut short his stay in the Canadian Rockies as Israel pounded Iran.