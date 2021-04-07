IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 19 blood clot deaths in UK after AstraZeneca jab, new advisory issued | 5 points
A member of the the medical staff prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
A member of the the medical staff prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

19 blood clot deaths in UK after AstraZeneca jab, new advisory issued | 5 points

  • The MHRA’s scientific review has concluded that the evidence of a link with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is stronger but more work is still needed.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:00 PM IST

The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Wednesday advised offering an alternative to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to adults under 30s amid concerns over blood clot link. The advisory came soon after the EU’s drug regulator announced that the reported cases of blood clotting should be listed as a possible side effect of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

"We are not advising a stop to any vaccination for any individual in any age group. We are advising a preference for one vaccine over another vaccine for a particular age group, really out of the utmost caution, rather than because we have any serious safety concerns," Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 Chair for JCVI, said at a briefing.

At least 79 cases of blood clots alongside low levels of platelets were reported in Britain as of March 31, according to the latest data released by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Out of 79 cases, 44 were of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a type of blood clot in the brain. The MHRA said that 19 people have died, which includes 13 females and 6 males.

“No effective medicine or vaccine is without risk. We continually monitor safety during widespread use of any vaccine. This is to ensure vaccines are performing as expected, to identify any new side effects that may arise, and to ensure the benefits continue to outweigh the risks,” Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said at the briefing.

Key points of MHRA’s new advisory related to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine:

  1. The MHRA’s scientific review has concluded that the evidence of a link with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is stronger but more work is still needed.
  2. The regulator said that the overall risk of these blood clots is approximately 4 people in a million who receive the vaccine.
  3. Citing the latest data, the MHRA suggested that there is a slightly higher incidence reported in the younger adult age groups.
  4. It advised that the evolving evidence should be taken into account when considering the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
  5. It has urged everyone who did not have these side effects to come forward for their second dose when invited.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 astrazeneca astrazeneca/oxford vaccine united kingdom + 2 more

Related Stories

Elle Taylor (L), 24, an unpaid carer from Ammanford, receives an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Wales.(AFP)
Elle Taylor (L), 24, an unpaid carer from Ammanford, receives an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Wales.(AFP)
world news

UK to offer non-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to under-30s over blood clot link

Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 08:36 PM IST
In its latest recommendation, the European Medicines Agency said that “unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP