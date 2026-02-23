2 killed, 3 injured in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region killed two people and injured three overnight, Ukraine's emergency service and a government official said on Monday. Firefighters work at a compound of a private enterprise which was damaged during overnight Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region. (via REUTERS)

The two people died when a Russian drone fell on a truck stop causing a fire, the service said on the Telegram messenger.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram that Russia had attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

"This is yet another blow to civilian logistics and port infrastructure. Russia is systematically attacking facilities that have no military purpose, trying to undermine the economy of the region and the country as a whole," Kuleba said.

He said the freight transport storage area was damaged.

The Odesa region - home to a large shipping hub with terminals in the Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi - has been targeted since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia sharply increased the intensity of its attacks on the Black Sea ports in late 2025 when President Vladimir Putin threatened to "cut Ukraine off from the sea".

A source in the transport industry, who asked for anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters last week that strikes on the Odesa ports in the last few months had reduced their export capacity by up to 30% from their pre-war level.

