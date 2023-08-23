News / World News / 2 killed after Russia shells attack on school in Ukraine' Romny

2 killed after Russia shells attack on school in Ukraine' Romny

Reuters |
Aug 23, 2023 04:00 PM IST

The school building was destroyed, Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram.

At least two educational workers were killed and three other people were wounded in a Russian attack on a school in the city of Romny in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

A destroyed apartment in a heavily damaged residential building following Russian strikes (AFP)
A destroyed apartment in a heavily damaged residential building following Russian strikes (AFP)

He said two other school workers were still under the rubble in Romny, which is part of the Sumy region. Photos shared by Klymenko on the Telegram messaging app showed emergency workers carrying away a body on a stretcher.

The regional military administration said a drone fired by Russia had hit the school at 10:05 a.m. (0705 GMT).

"The school building was destroyed, and this is just before the school year, which unfortunately will never start for some," Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out