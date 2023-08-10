Home / World News / 2 killed after Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhzhia, says Ukraine

2 killed after Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhzhia, says Ukraine

Reuters |
Aug 10, 2023 04:56 AM IST

Seven others were injured in the missile strike, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.

Two people were killed and seven injured in an apparent missile attack by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said.

A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi(REUTERS)
A Reuters reporter at the scene saw emergency workers lifting a body, putting it on a stretcher and wrapping it into a black body bag.

Rescuers went through debris and an ambulance was parked near damaged buildings.

"We are waiting if they find anyone under the rubble," a doctor, Vyacheslav, said. He did not give his last name.

Ukrainian officials had earlier reported three deaths.

"Fortunately, one person was resuscitated. Doctors were assisted by police paramedics at the scene," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev earlier said that Russia had hit a residential area of the city. According to him, windows were blown out in several buildings.

A video posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed smoke billowing from burning and badly damaged buildings next to a church.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, later posted a photo showing that the church is located close to residential buildings. Ukraine suspects that an Iskander missile was used in the attack, Yermak said. (Reporting by Vladyslav Smilianets in Zaporizhzhia, editing by Bernadette Baum, Andy Sullivan and Grant McCool)

