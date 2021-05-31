2 killed, over 20 hurt in deadly shooting near banquet hall in Florida

Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early on Sunday at El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police director Alfredo Ramirez said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez tweeted. Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment. No arrests were immediately announced.

Gun-related deaths rise

Gun-related homicides have surged across the US over the past year. President Joe Biden last month branded gun violence in the country an “epidemic”. There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the US last year, including suicides, according to Gun Violence Archive.