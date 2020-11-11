e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 20 people killed in accident in Pakistan

20 people killed in accident in Pakistan

The vehicle was taking the passengers back home from a marriage ceremony when it fell in the canal in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Tuesday night.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Twenty bodies were retrieved from the canal, while three people were pulled out alive.
Twenty bodies were retrieved from the canal, while three people were pulled out alive.(AP)
         

At least 20 people, including children and women, returning from a wedding party were killed when the three-wheeler they were travelling in fell in a canal in northwest Pakistan, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

The vehicle was taking the passengers back home from a marriage ceremony when it fell in the canal in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Tuesday night.

Twenty bodies were retrieved from the canal, while three people were pulled out alive, the officials said.

KPK Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has expressed condolences over the accident.

tags
top news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Chirag Paswan’s gambit fails as Nitish Kumar prevails after a bruising battle
Chirag Paswan’s gambit fails as Nitish Kumar prevails after a bruising battle
LIVE: Keeping Pfizer vaccine at -70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
LIVE: Keeping Pfizer vaccine at -70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In