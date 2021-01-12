20,000 people in China's Shijiazhuang quarantined due to fresh Covid-19 outbreak
China transferred more than 20 thousand people on Monday from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province to designated quarantine areas for medical observation due to rising coronavirus cases.
"More than 20k people in 12 villages in Zengcun county of Gaocheng district in N China's Shijiazhuang have been transferred to designated quarantine areas for medical observation since Mon. The county reported the 1st #Covid19 case on Jan 2 during this round of flare-ups in Hebei," tweeted Global Times.
Chinese health experts warned that the coronavirus spreading in China appears to be more infectious and transmissible, and asymptomatic infections, especially silent infections in villages, have become a new and big challenge for China, judging from the ongoing Shijiazhuang outbreak, reported Global Times.
A weak and slow Covid-19 response at the grassroots level, which includes a failed surveillance and reporting system in villages, has spawned the recent domestic cluster infections, said experts.
The Chinese mainland reported 103 confirmed cases on Monday, mostly from Hebei, the first time for a daily triple-digit rise in the number of confirmed cases in more than five months. The last time the Chinese mainland reported such a rise was at the end of July, when Urumqi, Xinjiang was hit by daily new cases of over 100, reported Global Times.
Hebei, currently the hardest-hit Chinese province with the most local Covid-19 patients this winter, reported 40 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. Several infected clusters were recently found in the region, bringing risks of cross-regional spread of the coronavirus.
Moreover, the silent spread of the virus amply shows that asymptomatic patients have increasingly become a great challenge for China's epidemic prevention and control efforts, said Zhang Yuexin, a member of the anti-epidemic group in Xinjiang.
The epidemic will affect the Hebei region during the Spring Festival holiday, which falls in February, and will see tightened restrictions on the movement of local people in these regions, reported Global Times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak court sentences 3 to 2 years of jail for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Time for peace and for calm in US', says Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pompeo slams Iran for Al-Qaida support on his way out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German police shuts down 'Darknet' marketplace that traded drugs, Bitcoin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU regulator ponders Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval by January end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
F-35 flies with 871 flaws, only two fewer than year earlier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump may be shielded from riot charges by a previous Supreme Court ruling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump slams impeachment move as Democrats press ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese city of Langfang goes into lockdown amid new Covid-19 threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is the 25th Amendment and why is Pence under pressure to invoke it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump rejects blame for Capitol riot, calls rally ‘totally appropriate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Move to impeach continuation of greatest witch hunt in political history: Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada to ban import of goods from China that use forced labour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox