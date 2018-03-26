 23 party-goers killed in car crash in Mozambique | world news | Hindustan Times
23 party-goers killed in car crash in Mozambique

The car was at a high speed when hit the party-goers beside a pedestrian bridge early Sunday in Maputo in Mozambique.

world Updated: Mar 26, 2018 12:11 IST
According to Radio Mocambique, official Paulo Langa said the driver was dead. An investigation is underway.
(Representational Photo)

Mozambican media say 23 people were killed when a vehicle veered into a crowd attending a party in the capital of the southern African nation.

Radio Mocambique says the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it hit the crowd early Sunday in Maputo. The radio station describes it as an accident.

A senior police official Paulo Langa says the driver of the vehicle ignored a police order to stop just before hitting the party-goers beside a pedestrian bridge on a main road.

Radio Mocambique quotes Langa as saying the driver died.

An investigation is underway.

