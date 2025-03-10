25 killed as boat capsizes in Congo; most of the deceased were soccer players

At least 25 people were killed after a boat capsized on the Kwa River in southwestern Congo. Most of those who died were soccer players, authorities stated on Monday. Deadly boat accidents are common in Congo.(AFP)

The tragedy when the players were returning from a match in Mushie city on Sunday, said Alexis Mputu, the provincial spokesman.

At least 30 other people survived, said Renacle Kwatiba, the local administrator of Mushie territory.

Mputu suggested that poor visibility at night could have been a factor behind the disaster. The boat, which was carrying a group of soccer players and other passengers, overturned as it navigated the river in the darkness.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the central African country, where late-night travels and overcrowded vessels are often blamed. Authorities have struggled to enforce maritime regulations.

Congo's rivers are a major means of transport for more than 100 million people, especially in remote areas where infrastructure is poor or nonexistent.

Hundreds have been killed in boat accidents in recent years as more people abandon the few available roads for wooden vessels packed with passengers and their goods.

One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen

Four boats carrying migrants have sunk off Djibouti and Yemen killing at least one person and leaving more than 180 missing, the International Organization for Migration told AFP Friday.

The sinkings occurred late Thursday along a route that is increasingly used by Ethiopians hoping to find work in Gulf countries or escape conflict.

"Over 180 migrants are missing after four boats sank last night off the coasts of Djibouti and Yemen," the IOM said.

Two of the vessels, one believed to be carrying at least 30 people and the other roughly 150, were missing off the coast of Yemen, according to the IOM country chief of mission Abdusattor Esoev.

"We are talking about 186 people that may have unfortunately perished in the sea," he told AFP.

(With AP inputs)