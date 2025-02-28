Menu Explore
Alibaug: Boat with 14 fishermen catches fire off Akshi coast in Maharashtra

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Alibaug boat fire: A fishing boat caught fire off the coast of Akshi, Alibaug, early Friday. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy rescued all 14 crew members safely.

ibaug boat fire news: A fishing boat caught fire early Friday morning, around 6-7 nautical miles from the coast of Akshi, Alibaug, in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident took place between 3 and 4am, news agency ANI reported, citing officials.

Swift action by the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy ensured the safe rescue of all 18 crew members aboard the vessel, Raigad Superintendent of Police said.
Swift action by the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy ensured the safe rescue of all 18 crew members aboard the vessel, Raigad Superintendent of Police said.(HT Photo)

Swift action by the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy ensured the safe rescue of all 14 fishermen aboard the vessel, Raigad Superintendent of Police said.

An official said a distress alert came from a trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Raigad police rushed to the spot.

An official said a distress alert came from a trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Raigad police rushed to the spot.
An official said a distress alert came from a trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Raigad police rushed to the spot.(HT Photo)

Watch the video here:

Fire breaks out in south Mumbai highrise; no one hurt

A fire broke out on the 42nd floor of a highrise in the Byculla area of south Mumbai on Friday morning, officials said.

There was no report of casualty in the blaze that erupted around 10.45am in a residential property in one of the twin buildings of Salette 27 on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, an official from the fire brigade said.

He said fire tenders were at the spot, and firefighting operations were underway.

The official said teams from the BEST, police, 108 ambulance services, and other agencies were mobilised immediately. The cause of the blaze has yet to be ascertained.

Plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the partial glass facade of the building were visible from afar.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
