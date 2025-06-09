28 people from 15 countries were made Jamaican citizens - Here's why

On June 6, twenty-eight people from 15 different countries became citizens of Jamaica. The event took place at the Police Officers Club in St. Andrew. The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) gave them their citizenship papers during a special ceremony, as per Jamaican information service. Out of the 28, twelve people became citizens through naturalisation, seven through marriage, two by registration, and seven by descent.(Pexels)

The new citizens came from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Haiti, Poland, Belize, Cuba, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Myanmar, Trinidad and Tobago, Russia, and Nicaragua.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang, spoke at the event. He welcomed the new citizens and told them to help Jamaica grow and improve.

“Choosing to become a citizen of a country is more than just your legal status. It demonstrates not only your willingness to adhere to the rule of law, and to respect the values, responsibilities and legacy of our country, but to see our country as a place to live, work and raise your families and to be part of this great Jamaican family,” he said.

Dr. Chang said that even though they came from different places, they are now all part of one nation.

“As a new citizen, you now share in the rights and privileges of citizenship: the right to vote, the right to participate in shaping our society, and the right to stand up for justice and equality. But with these rights come responsibilities to respect the laws, to contribute to your communities, and to uphold the values of democracy, freedom, and respect for others,” Dr. Chang said.

“You all bring unique experiences, cultures, and stories that will enrich our communities. Your decision to acquire Jamaican citizenship speaks to your hope and belief in the promise of this country. After all, out of many we are, indeed, one people,” he added.

He also said the government is working on programs and plans to keep the country growing and doing better.

In the past three years, PICA got almost 18,000 requests for citizenship. Dr. Chang said more people want to become Jamaican citizens, whether they have Jamaican family or not.

Dr. Aung Thu Kha, who became a citizen through naturalisation, spoke on behalf of the group. He thanked the country for welcoming them.

People can become Jamaican citizens in different ways: by marriage, registration (for people from Commonwealth countries), naturalisation (for others), descent, restoration, or in special cases where there’s doubt about birth records.