IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 3 earthquakes and a tsunami warning. Here's what happened in New Zealand
People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
world news

3 earthquakes and a tsunami warning. Here's what happened in New Zealand

The Pacific and Australian plates interaction is behind this one of the most seismically active tectonic atmospheres in the world.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:24 PM IST

New Zealand was hit by three powerful earthquakes, triggering tsunami warnings on Friday. The Kermadec islands region which is around 1,000km from New Zealand was hit by an 8.1 magnitude earthquake.

Here is what had happened:

> As per the US Geological Survey, the 8.1 magnitude earthquake near the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand was the result of reverse faulting in the Tonga-Kermadec subduction zone. The location, depth and style of the faulting indicated its occurrence on or near the west-dipping subducting plate interface between the Pacific and Australia plates.

> About 107 minutes prior to the 8.1-quake, a 7.4 magnitude quake had hit 50km west. The proximity and the timing of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake have indicated to be the foreshock of the largest earthquake. The US Geological Survey also said that in terms of seismic moment, the 8.1 magnitude earthquake was 11 times larger than the foreshocks.

> A 7.3 oblique reverse faulting earthquake had also hit the country 6 hours prior to the 8.1-quake and 900km south to it. However, as per the US Geological Survey, the changes induced by this quake does not signify any relation with the 7.4-foreshocks or 8.1-earthquake.

> The Pacific and Australian plates interaction is behind this one of the most seismically active tectonic atmospheres in the world.

> As per the US Geological Survey, over 215 earthquakes greater than the magnitude of 6 have taken place within the 250km radius of the 8.1-quake that hit the Pacific region on Friday.

Also Read | Indian-Americans ‘taking over’ US, says Biden on call with Nasa’s Swati Mohan

> The Friday quake is considered to be the largest of the century as the previous earthquake with a magnitude of 8 had hit the area in January 1976, which occurred more than 10km to the north. The quake caused no casualties and no damage.

> The National Emergency Management Agency had alerted the citizens to get out of their homes and reach a higher surface as a Tsunami warning was sounded.

> Emergency Management minister Kiri Allan had asked the residents to evacuate and warned them that the danger can prevail throughout the afternoon.

> The National Emergency Management Agency of New Zealand on March 5, 3:43pm (local time) cancelled the national advisory that was issued following the earthquake. It said that as per the GNS Science, the beach and marine threats have now passed for all areas based on ocean observation.

> However, the agency has also said that strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for up to another 24 hours and people should remain vigilant. It asked people to take precautions with respect to beach and ocean activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand earthquake
Close
People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
world news

3 earthquakes and a tsunami warning. Here's what happened in New Zealand

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The Pacific and Australian plates interaction is behind this one of the most seismically active tectonic atmospheres in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While officials seated in the rows behind them were all masked, Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang moved around the Great Hall of the People, where the National People’s Congress is opened every year, mask-free. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)
While officials seated in the rows behind them were all masked, Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang moved around the Great Hall of the People, where the National People’s Congress is opened every year, mask-free. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)
world news

Xi Jinping goes mask-free at NPC, raising questions over vaccination status

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • President Xi Jinping -- appeared without face masks in Beijing Friday, mingling with thousands of delegates from across China at the country’s biggest political gathering of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. (AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. (AP)
world news

China to grow at more than 6% in 2021; defence outlay $200bn for the first time

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The country has set its annual economic growth rate for 2021 at above 6%, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, as the world’s second largest economy, battered last year by the Covid-19 pandemic, shows signs of rapid recovery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

17% of total food available globally wasted in 2019: Here’s what the UN said

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The UN Environment Programme’s Sustainable Food Systems Programme’s report showed household food waste is a global problem. Nearly 700 million people go to bed hungry every night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU has been specifically angry with AstraZeneca because it is delivering far fewer doses to the bloc than it had promised.(AP)
The EU has been specifically angry with AstraZeneca because it is delivering far fewer doses to the bloc than it had promised.(AP)
world news

EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine exports to Australia

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The move underscores a growing frustration within the 27-nation bloc about the slow rollout of its vaccine drive and the shortfall of promised vaccine deliveries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a call to congratulate the Nasa JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a call to congratulate the Nasa JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Indian-Americans ‘taking over’ US, says Biden on call with Nasa’s Swati Mohan

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:30 AM IST
The aerospace engineer was the guidance and controls operations lead for the 2020 Mars mission. Her voice was heard around the world from mission control at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the final minutes as the Perseverance rover landed on Mars on Feb 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Capitol Police cited a spike in threats against lawmakers during the first two months of this year in the request for continued support from the Guard.(AP)
The Capitol Police cited a spike in threats against lawmakers during the first two months of this year in the request for continued support from the Guard.(AP)
world news

Threats to lawmakers spur request for more National Guard help

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:30 AM IST
About 5,000 National Guard troops still on deployment in Washington since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol were set to return home by March 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Capitol riot: Trump can return to YouTube after 'risk of violence' falls

AFP, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:30 AM IST
  • YouTube in late January suspended Trump's channel, joining other social media platforms in banning his accounts following the deadly January 6 Capitol riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police officer was arrested for capital murder(REUTERS Photo)
The police officer was arrested for capital murder(REUTERS Photo)
world news

Dallas police officer charged with arranging 2 killings

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Dallas
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Bryan Riser, a 13-year veteran of the force, was arrested Thursday morning and taken to the Dallas County Jail for processing, according to a statement from the police department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Canadian minister in charge of vaccines said it�s "highly likely" the government will be able to move up its target date for inoculating every citizen who wants a Covid-19 shot. Photographer: Jennifer Gauthier/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Canadian minister in charge of vaccines said it�s "highly likely" the government will be able to move up its target date for inoculating every citizen who wants a Covid-19 shot. Photographer: Jennifer Gauthier/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

WHO investigators plan to scrap interim report of Covid-19 origin probe: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 AM IST
No further information was immediately available about the reasons for the delay in publishing the findings of the WHO-led mission to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first human cases of Covid-19 were detected in late 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis(AP)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis(AP)
world news

Florida governor under scrutiny after Covid-19 vaccine favoritism charges grow

AP, Miami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 AM IST
The revelations were the latest example of wealthy Floridians getting earlier access to coronavirus vaccines, even as the state has lagged in efforts to get poorer residents vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Black Americans have endured generations of systemic racism and discrimination for too long, and this has been painfully evident in their treatment by law enforcement,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash, who chairs the moderate New Democrat Coalition.(AP)
“Black Americans have endured generations of systemic racism and discrimination for too long, and this has been painfully evident in their treatment by law enforcement,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash, who chairs the moderate New Democrat Coalition.(AP)
world news

House OKs George Floyd Act as Democrats avoid 'defund' clash

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Approved 220-212 late Wednesday, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is named for the man whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked demonstrations nationwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic slowly works up to high ground in Whangarei, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand prompting thousands of people to evacuate and triggering tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.(AP)
Traffic slowly works up to high ground in Whangarei, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand prompting thousands of people to evacuate and triggering tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.(AP)
world news

New Zealand: Mass evacuations as large quakes spark Pacific-wide tsunami alert

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Warning sirens sounded across Noumea as authorities ordered evacuations amid fears that waves of up three metres (10 feet) were headed towards the French territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to indicate there was a possibility he could lose the crucial vote.(REUTERS)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to indicate there was a possibility he could lose the crucial vote.(REUTERS)
world news

Ready to sit in Oppn: Pak PM before key vote

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:56 AM IST
  • The opposition currently has 53 seats in the 100-member Senate, while Khan’s ruling alliance has 47 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from behind a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021. - US Democrats on January 9 were readying for an unprecedented second impeachment of Donald Trump as the defiant US President showed no signs of stepping down after the deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from behind a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021. - US Democrats on January 9 were readying for an unprecedented second impeachment of Donald Trump as the defiant US President showed no signs of stepping down after the deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former president Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, DC, to try to remove Democrats from office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP