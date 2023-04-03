Home / World News / 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at a city bar in US' Oklahoma

AP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 03, 2023 04:30 AM IST

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that took place about 9 pm Saturday.

Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a weekend shooting involving several biker gangs inside an Oklahoma City bar, police said Sunday.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.(Representative image/ USA Today)
One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that took place about 9 pm Saturday, said Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The three killed were pronounced dead at the scene, the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city's southwest, Cooper added. Authorities did not immediately identify the dead and wounded.

Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said in an email that preliminary information indicates this was a “shoot-out between several rival biker gangs.”

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect, adding, “as of now, we don’t have anything.”

