3 killed, 9 injured in explosion in university gym in Philippines

3 killed, 9 injured in explosion in university gym in Philippines

Reuters |
Dec 03, 2023 07:16 AM IST

The university in Marawi, a city besieged by pro-Islamic State militants in 2017, said it was suspending classes until further notice.

An explosion ripped through a university gymnasium in the southern Philippines during a Catholic Mass on Sunday, and media reported three dead and several wounded.

The university in Marawi, a city besieged by pro-Islamic State militants in 2017, said it was suspending classes until further notice.
The university in Marawi, a city besieged by pro-Islamic State militants in 2017, said it was suspending classes until further notice. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mindanao State University is "deeply saddened and appalled by the act of violence that occurred during a religious gathering," it said in a statement on Facebook. "We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless and horrific act."

The university in Marawi, a city besieged by pro-Islamic State militants in 2017, said it was suspending classes until further notice.

Three people were reported dead and nine were wounded, CNN Philippines said on its Facebook page, quoting the regional police office. Edge Davao media agency on Facebook also reported three deaths.

