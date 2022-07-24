3 people killed in Philippine university shooting: Officials
- A former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan was killed along with her executive assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened.
Three people were killed Sunday in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted assassination.
A former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan was killed along with her executive assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened.
-
North Korea accuses US of biological warfare in Ukraine
North Korea accused the United States on Sunday of manufacturing biological weapons in Ukraine, echoing a Russian claim dismissed by the United Nations in March. Moscow ally Pyongyang in February said US policy was the "root cause of the Ukraine crisis", and this month formally recognised two self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea.
-
Sri Lanka president's office to reopen after crackdown on anti-govt protesters
Sri Lanka's besieged presidential office will reopen on Monday, police said, days after anti-government demonstrators were flushed out in a military crackdown that triggered international condemnation. Widespread public anger over the island's unprecedented economic crisis saw protesters storm and occupy the colonial-era building earlier this month. Troops armed with batons and automatic weapons cleared the 92-year-old presidential secretariat in a pre-dawn raid Friday on the orders of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe.
-
Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine, foreign ministry says
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.
-
Indian-origin prof is 1st Canadian to win global award for pathbreaking research
An Indian-origin professor has become the first Canadian to win a global award for potentially pathbreaking interdisciplinary research. Dr Sudip Shekhar, associate professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering at the University of British Columbia's faculty of applied science, will receive $2.5 million for his research on a “highly compact biomedical sensor that can make medical diagnosis much faster, easier and cheaper than it has ever been”, according to a release from UBC.
-
Monkeypox: WHO urges South-East Asian nations to strengthen measures sans stigma
The World Health Organisation on Sunday called on South-East Asian countries to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox as the disease had now been declared a public health emergency of international concern. Regional director of WHO South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, said the virus is spreading rapidly and to countries that have not seen it before.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics