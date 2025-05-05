Menu Explore
3 police officials killed in a shootout in Russia's Dagestan

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Three police officers were killed on Monday in a shootout in the southern Russian region of Dagestan

Three police officials were killed on Monday in a shootout in the southern Russian region of Dagestan after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, Reuters reported, citing regional authorities.

Three police officers were killed on Monday. (iStock photo)
Three police officers were killed on Monday. (iStock photo)

The attack, which unfolded in broad daylight, triggered panic and confusion in the streets after unverified videos circulating on Telegram showed the lifeless bodies of the officers lying beside a police vehicle.

In one clip, additional gunfire can be heard erupting down the street, suggesting the incident may have unfolded in multiple waves.

According to state news agency TASS, one of the attackers was killed during the exchange. Another widely shared video showed a gunman dressed in black firing on the street before fleeing the scene.

Telegram channels published unverified photos of two men whom they identified as the gunmen, lying in pools of blood.

Dagestan, a mainly Muslim region, has suffered several deadly attacks in recent years.

In March, counter-terrorism forces killed four militants affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) who authorities said were plotting to attack a regional branch of the interior ministry.

