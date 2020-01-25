e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / 34 US troops suffered brain injuries from Iran’s strike

34 US troops suffered brain injuries from Iran’s strike

Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesperson.

world Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washingotn
Security forces try to open streets while protesters set fire during a demonstration to protest against the Iranian missile strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Security forces try to open streets while protesters set fire during a demonstration to protest against the Iranian missile strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.(AP)
         

The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 US troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries suffered in this month’s Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base, and that half of the troops have returned to their military duties.

Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesperson. US President Donald Trump had initially said he was told that no troops had been injured in the January 8 strike. The military said symptoms were not immediately reported after the strike and in some cases became known days later.

After the first reports that some soldiers had been hurt, Trump referred to them as “headaches” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries involving the loss of limbs.

Hoffman said that of the 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 stayed back in Iraq. No one was killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad.

tags
top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news