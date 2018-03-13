38 dead as bus plunges off embankment in Ethiopia: State media

Thirty-eight people have died after the bus they were travelling in plunged off an embankment in northern Ethiopia, state media said on Tuesday.

“A total of 38 people, (28 male, and 10 female) were killed in the accident,” state-affiliated Fana Broadcast Corporate said of the crash in the Legambo district of the regional state of Amhara, citing local authorities.

Ten passengers survived but suffered “serious and minor injuries” in the accident, which took place between the towns of Dessie and Mekane Selam, Fana reported.

“Most of victims of the accident are students of higher learning institutions,” the broadcaster said.

Ethiopia, Africa’s fastest-growing economy, has expanded and renovated its road network in recent years but many people rely on buses for long-distance travel.