e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 4 French cops held after black music producer beaten, abused

4 French cops held after black music producer beaten, abused

Images published by the Loopsider website showed how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by police for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his studio on Saturday.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 07:39 IST
Agence-France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence-France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Paris
This video grab shows CCTV camera footage, widely distributed on social networks, shows producer Michel Zecler being beaten up by police officers at the entrance of a music studio in the 17th arrondissement of Paris.
This video grab shows CCTV camera footage, widely distributed on social networks, shows producer Michel Zecler being beaten up by police officers at the entrance of a music studio in the 17th arrondissement of Paris.(AFP)
         

French authorities on Friday detained four cops suspected of beating and racially abusing a black music producer in Paris in a case that has “shocked” President Emmanuel Macron and drawn outrage from celebrities and sports stars.

Images published by the Loopsider website showed how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by police for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his studio on Saturday.

Celebrities including football World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann condemned the beating, while French star singer Aya Nakamura said she wished the producer strength.

tags
top news
Fiscal deficit for Apr-Oct at 119.7% of budget target
Fiscal deficit for Apr-Oct at 119.7% of budget target
BJP attacked my family... I’ve not stooped to their level, says Uddhav
BJP attacked my family... I’ve not stooped to their level, says Uddhav
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
After Baghjan blowout, no redressal
After Baghjan blowout, no redressal
Severe to moderate in two days: Winds clean Delhi air
Severe to moderate in two days: Winds clean Delhi air
‘10 Covid-19 vaccines could be available by mid-2021’: Global pharma group
‘10 Covid-19 vaccines could be available by mid-2021’: Global pharma group
Borrowing cost may rise for lenders
Borrowing cost may rise for lenders
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In