4 injured after stabbing attack at restaurant in Seoul

At least four people have been injured in a stabbing attack in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, reported Yonhap news agency. According to police, the suspect wielded a knife at a restaurant in Seoul's Gwanak district at around 10:57 AM on Wednesday.(Representational image)

Speaking to Yonhap, officials said that of the four injured, two people are in cardiac arrest and remain critical.

According to police, the suspect wielded a knife at a restaurant in Seoul's Gwanak district at around 10:57 AM on Wednesday.

Officials added that three men, including the suspect, and one woman were taken to a nearby hospital after the attack.

Motive behind the attack is under investigation. However, initial findings suggest that the attack was not a random act of violence.

South Korea grapples with knife attacks

A similar attack took place In July 2025, where three people were injured after a stabbing attack at a salon in Seoul.

As per reports, the police nabbed a man in his 70s thought to be the suspect behind the attack inside the Go salon near Gireum Station of Seoul Subway Line.

In 2023, Seoul grappled with back-to-back stabbing attacks. In July, a man attacked commuters in the subway, killing one person and injuring three.

Speaking to police, the attacker told them that he wishes to make everyone as "miserable" as him.

A month after this attack, 14 people were injured in Seongam after a man rammed his car into pedestrians near a subway stop. The attacker then went inside a department store and stabbed nine people, killing one.