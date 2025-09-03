4 injured after stabbing attack at restaurant in Seoul
Officials added that three men, including the suspect, and one woman were taken to a nearby hospital after the attack.
At least four people have been injured in a stabbing attack in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, reported Yonhap news agency.
Speaking to Yonhap, officials said that of the four injured, two people are in cardiac arrest and remain critical.
According to police, the suspect wielded a knife at a restaurant in Seoul's Gwanak district at around 10:57 AM on Wednesday.
Motive behind the attack is under investigation. However, initial findings suggest that the attack was not a random act of violence.
South Korea grapples with knife attacks
A similar attack took place In July 2025, where three people were injured after a stabbing attack at a salon in Seoul.
As per reports, the police nabbed a man in his 70s thought to be the suspect behind the attack inside the Go salon near Gireum Station of Seoul Subway Line.
In 2023, Seoul grappled with back-to-back stabbing attacks. In July, a man attacked commuters in the subway, killing one person and injuring three.
Speaking to police, the attacker told them that he wishes to make everyone as "miserable" as him.
A month after this attack, 14 people were injured in Seongam after a man rammed his car into pedestrians near a subway stop. The attacker then went inside a department store and stabbed nine people, killing one.