4 Pak Army personnel killed as military chopper crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan during rescue operation
The chopper crashed in Minimarg area of Astore district on Saturday evening, the army said in a statement. It was transporting the body of a soldier to the military hospital in Skardu.world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 14:17 IST
Four Pakistan Army personnel were killed when a military helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation due to technical reasons in Gilgit-Baltistan, the army said on Sunday.
The pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers were killed in the accident, the statement said, adding that the crash occurred due to technical reasons.
Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.