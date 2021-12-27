e-paper
4 Pak Army personnel killed as military chopper crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan during rescue operation

The chopper crashed in Minimarg area of Astore district on Saturday evening, the army said in a statement. It was transporting the body of a soldier to the military hospital in Skardu.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 14:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Islamabad
Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.
Four Pakistan Army personnel were killed when a military helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation due to technical reasons in Gilgit-Baltistan, the army said on Sunday.

The pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers were killed in the accident, the statement said, adding that the crash occurred due to technical reasons.

Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

