e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

4-year-old twins free selves, climb to safety after car crash

Family members say the girls climbed about 200 feet (61 meters) up to the road after the accident 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Seattle.

world Updated: Dec 09, 2019 06:24 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Seattle
Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father. (Representative Image)
Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father. (Representative Image)(Getty Images)
         

Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.

KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6 p.m. Friday.

Family members say the girls climbed about 200 feet (61 meters) up to the road after the accident 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Authorities say Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.

Police say the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911.

Authorities say the accident is under investigation.

tags
top news
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Karnataka by-elections results today, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Karnataka by-elections results today, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
India’s bat-first woes continue, WI square series
India’s bat-first woes continue, WI square series
Assam up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
Assam up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
In UK, Conservative Party’s poll video features PM Modi to woo Indian voters
In UK, Conservative Party’s poll video features PM Modi to woo Indian voters
7 UP cops suspended for negligence of duty after Unnao rape victim’s death
7 UP cops suspended for negligence of duty after Unnao rape victim’s death
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News