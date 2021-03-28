IND USA
IIM Ahmedabad. Shoot happened on 23rd Aug'2008. Photos by Ramesh Dave(Hindustan Times Media)
40 persons tests Covid-19 positive at IIM Ahmedabad

Twenty-five students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar found to be Covid-19 positive.
ANI | , Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:08 PM IST

As many as 40 people including students and a professor tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Twenty-five students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar found to be Covid-19 positive.

"As many as 40 people including students and a professor -- were found positive in tests conducted at the institute and they were isolated," said Mehul Acharya, deputy health officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

When talking about IIT, an IIMA official said that currently there are 25 Covid-19 positive students on campus.

"Many are asymptomatic and recovering fast. All our academic activities are in online mode from last year. Entry and exit from the campus have been restricted. We regularly share precautionary guidelines for all the residents of the campus," the official said.

