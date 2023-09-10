400 officers on the hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante following two recent sightings in Pennsylvania

A massive manhunt is underway in Pennsylvania for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison 10 days ago and has been seen several times in the area, with almost 400 officers working around the clock to track him down. Even some working 12 hours a day. These undated images obtained from the Pennsylvania State Police reportedly show escaped convicted murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante captured in a security camera at the Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, late on September 4, 2023. US police redoubled their efforts on September 6, 2023, to track down Cavalcante. (Photo by Handout / Pennsylvania State Police Department / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Pennsylvania State Police"(AFP)

Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian national, was serving a life sentence without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death in 2021 while her two young children witnessed the crime.

He escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by climbing a wall, razor wire, and a roof and jumping into a less secure zone.

Since then, he has been spotted nearly a dozen times in Chester County, still wearing his prison clothes and carrying a dark backpack that he somehow got. He was caught on camera on Saturday and Monday, but police could not catch him.

He also broke into a house in Pocopson Township on Friday night, where a resident saw him in his kitchen and alerted the authorities.

Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous by the state police, who have increased their efforts to find him.

KENNETT SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Police stand guard on the perimeter of a search zone for an escaped prisoner on September 08, 2023 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Law officers, tactical teams, cops on horseback, tracking dogs, and aircraft are all searching for Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, who escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“We pulled more people in through the night last night,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Friday.

“We have got numerous tactical teams that are out doing searches.”

Lt. Col George Vivens shows the map of the area delineated by law enforcement and their vehicles, during a media tour, at the Incident Command Center Where Pennsylvania State Troopers, U.S. Border Patrol, Chester County Emergency Management, and FBI are collaborating on the intergovernmental manhunt searching for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company, in Unionville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)(AP)

The state police have also received assistance from other agencies and have deployed numerous tactical teams to conduct searches.

State authorities described Cavalcante as highly perilous.

The US Marshals Service is also involved in the manhunt and has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s arrest.

ALSO READ| Killer Danelo Cavalcante escapes Pennsylvania Pen, sparks manhunt - $20K reward offered

Howard Holland the acting warder of the prison revealed that the prison guard who did not report Cavalcante’s escape from his tower has been put on administrative leave and was fired on Thursday. The guard, who had worked at the prison for 18 years, has not been named.