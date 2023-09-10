400 officers on the hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante following two recent sightings in Pennsylvania
Massive manhunt underway in Pennsylvania for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from prison 10 days ago. 400 officers on the hunt.
A massive manhunt is underway in Pennsylvania for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison 10 days ago and has been seen several times in the area, with almost 400 officers working around the clock to track him down. Even some working 12 hours a day.
Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian national, was serving a life sentence without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death in 2021 while her two young children witnessed the crime.
He escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by climbing a wall, razor wire, and a roof and jumping into a less secure zone.
Since then, he has been spotted nearly a dozen times in Chester County, still wearing his prison clothes and carrying a dark backpack that he somehow got. He was caught on camera on Saturday and Monday, but police could not catch him.
He also broke into a house in Pocopson Township on Friday night, where a resident saw him in his kitchen and alerted the authorities.
Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous by the state police, who have increased their efforts to find him.
“We pulled more people in through the night last night,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Friday.
“We have got numerous tactical teams that are out doing searches.”
The state police have also received assistance from other agencies and have deployed numerous tactical teams to conduct searches.
State authorities described Cavalcante as highly perilous.
The US Marshals Service is also involved in the manhunt and has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s arrest.
Howard Holland the acting warder of the prison revealed that the prison guard who did not report Cavalcante’s escape from his tower has been put on administrative leave and was fired on Thursday. The guard, who had worked at the prison for 18 years, has not been named.
