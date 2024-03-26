 5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 04:18 PM IST

Thousands of Chinese nationals are in Shangla, working on projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which includes a multitude of mega projects.

Five Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion during an attack on their convoy by a suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

File photo of attack in Dasu that resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals,(AFP)
File photo of attack in Dasu that resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals,(AFP)

The suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers travelling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Reuters quoted regional police chief Mohammad Ali Gandapur as saying.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," Gandapur said.

No one claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

Bisham Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Zahir said that the incident was a “suicide blast” and the authorities concerned were collecting the evidence, Dawn.com reported.

Security arrangements were tightened at the spot and the bodies were being shifted to a hospital, he further said.

"We will investigate from where and how the vehicle of a suicide bomber came and how it happened,” the SHO said.

This is the third major attack on Chinese interests in Pakistan within a week.

The first two attacks hit an airbase and a strategic port in the southwest province of Balochistan where China is investing billions in infrastructure projects.

Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have for several years been working on hydroelectric projects as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative in the western province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa.

Dasu, home to a significant dam project, has been a target of previous attacks.

In 2021, the attack in Dasu resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals, along with two Pakistani children. The incident took place when a bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the Dasu Hydropower Project site was targeted.

Initially, there was confusion surrounding the nature of the attack, with some reports suggesting it was a bus accident. However, subsequent investigations revealed it was indeed a terrorist attack. The bus was hit by a blast, causing it to plunge into a ravine.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / 5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On