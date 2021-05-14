Home / World News / 6 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture
The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.(File Photo)
The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.(File Photo)
world news

6 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

The temblor occurred at around 8:58 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:20 AM IST

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 8:58 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo earthquake
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.