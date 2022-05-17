6 more die of ‘fever’ in North Korea amid reports of Covid outbreak
- The toll comes despite leader Kim Jong Un ordering nationwide lockdowns in a bid to slow the spread of disease through the unvaccinated population.
North Korea on Tuesday reported six additional deaths from "fever," days after announcing its first Covid case, and said it was ramping up the military distribution of medicines.
State media KCNA reported that the army had "urgently deployed its powerful forces to all pharmacies in Pyongyang City and began to supply medicines".
The outlet additionally said the country's "death toll stands at 56" as of Monday evening, with more than 1,483,060 cases of fever and at least 663,910 people receiving medical treatment.
Kim has so far strongly criticised healthcare officials for what he called a botched response to epidemic prevention -- specifically a failure to keep pharmacies open 24/7 to distribute medicine.
The Tuesday report by KCNA said that "urgent measures have been taken to immediately rectify the deviations in the supply of medicines," including 24-hour operation of pharmacies in Pyongyang.
Since the country announced its first Covid case last Thursday, Kim has put himself front and centre of North Korea's disease response, overseeing near-daily emergency Politburo meetings on the outbreak, which he has said is causing "great upheaval" in the country.
KCNA reported Tuesday that efforts were underway to inform the masses about "the stealth Omicron variant to make them deeply understand the scientific treatment methods and epidemic prevention rules."
Some 11,000 officials, teachers and medical training students had meanwhile on Monday participated in "intensive medical examination of all inhabitants" to search out those with fever, KCNA said.
North Korea has one of the world's worst healthcare systems, with poorly-equipped hospitals, few intensive care units, and no Covid-19 treatment drugs or mass testing ability, experts say.
Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's human rights body, other key agencies
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan dissolved five key departments of the former U.S.-backed government, including the country's Human Rights Commission, deeming them unnecessary in the face of a financial crunch, an official said on Monday. Dissolved was the High Council for National Reconciliation, the once high-powered National Security Council, and the commission for overseeing the implementation of the Afghan constitution. After taking over last year, the Taliban assured the world they would be more moderate.
Turkey ‘will not allow’ Sweden, Finland joining NATO: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won't allow Sweden and Finland to join NATO because of their stances on Kurdish militants, throwing a wrench into plans to strengthen the western military alliance after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At a press conference in Ankara late Monday, Erdogan poured cold water on expectations that Turkish opposition to the enlargement plan could be easily resolved.
Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM says ‘next few months most difficult’
Sri Lanka's new prime minister said on Monday the crisis-hit nation was down to its last day of petrol, as the country's power minister told citizens not to join the lengthy fuel queues that have galvanised weeks of anti-government protests. Appointed prime minister on Thursday, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said in an address to the nation the country urgently needed $75 million in foreign exchange to pay for essential imports.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal talks about spam and facts, Elon Musk replies
Twitter Parag Agrawal on Monday posted a lengthy thread on spam accounts on the micro-blogging platform – an issue that Twitter's would-be owner and Tesla Elon Musk has been critical of – and tweeted that internal estimates of such accounts on the service for the last four quarters were "well under 5%". Fighting fake accounts has been a cornerstone of Musk bid to reform Twitter, his primary reason to buy out the platform.
Putin says ‘no problem’ with Finland, Sweden's NATO bid, but there’s a warning
Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments come hours after his deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Finland and Sweden are making “another grave mistake” by aspiring NATO membership. Ryabkhov also warned NATO and the US not to have any “illusions” that Russia will “simply put up with” the military alliance's Nordic expansion.
