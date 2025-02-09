7.6-magnitude earthquake rocks Caribbean, tsunami advisory issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck north of Honduras on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said after initially pegging the quake at a magnitude of 6.89. Representative image: The US Tsunami Warning System said there was a possibility of a tsunami after the earthquake(Bloomberg)

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was a tsunami warning after the quake for the Caribbean Sea and north of Honduras.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected on the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast after the quake.

U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the quake.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.6, with a depth of 10 km.