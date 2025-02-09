Menu Explore
7.6-magnitude earthquake rocks Caribbean, tsunami advisory issued

Reuters |
Feb 09, 2025 05:48 AM IST

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was a tsunami warning after the quake for the Caribbean Sea and north of Honduras.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck north of Honduras on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said after initially pegging the quake at a magnitude of 6.89.

Representative image: The US Tsunami Warning System said there was a possibility of a tsunami after the earthquake(Bloomberg)
Representative image: The US Tsunami Warning System said there was a possibility of a tsunami after the earthquake(Bloomberg)

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was a tsunami warning after the quake for the Caribbean Sea and north of Honduras.

Also Read: Massive landslide in China, high-level rescue op for 30 missing

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected on the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast after the quake.

Also Read: Earthquake tremor felt in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the quake.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.6, with a depth of 10 km.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
