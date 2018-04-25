77% Sikhs in Britain find their lives stressful: Report

The sixth annual British Sikh Report, published on Wednesday, reveals that as many as 77% (approximately 8 of every 10) people in the community find their lives stressful. It adds that twice as many Sikh women have been diagnosed with mental health issues as compared to men from the community.

The report, launched at an event that MPs and others attended in Parliament, seeks to help raise awareness on mental health issues within the community. Providing quantitative data about Britain’s Sikh community, the key findings of the report on mental health are that 80% of Sikh women and 68% of Sikh men admit to knowing someone who has experienced poor mental health over the past year.

Besides, 35% of Sikhs revealed, in a survey published in the report, that their job was the major cause of stress; a further 27% said the stress was due to family responsibilities.

Nick Bourne, minister for faith and integration, said: “Poor mental health can impact people of all faiths and backgrounds and it is encouraging to see this report raising awareness of this issue among British Sikhs.”

“Sikhs everywhere should be proud of this report in not shying away from difficult subjects. I encourage everyone to read these findings carefully and continue to support this excellent and challenging work,” he added.

Jasvir Singh, chair of the British Sikh Report, added, “Mental health has been a taboo subject for Sikhs for years. This data helps us understand what the challenges are, and with three quarters of Sikhs knowing someone with poor mental health, it’s clear that this is something that affects all of us.”

“Knowledge about the prevalence of poor mental health within the community is the first step towards changing things for the better,” he added.