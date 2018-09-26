8 Burkina Faso soldiers die after vehicle hits explosive

Burkina Faso’s government says eight soldiers died after their vehicle hit an explosive device in Soum province.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore condemned Wednesday’s attack that occurred between Baraboule and Djibo in the Sahel region. This raises the death toll of security forces to 11 since Sunday.

Kabore says the attacks would not affect the country’s determination to defend itself and establish peace and security.

The once-peaceful West African nation now faces deadly extremist attacks in its capital, Ouagadougou, the Sahel region and more recently its forested east.

Suspected extremists over the weekend kidnapped a South African, an Indian and their driver who worked for a gold mining company in Soum province. Three gendarmes were killed.

No claim of responsibility has been made for any of the attacks.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 19:54 IST