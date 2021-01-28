A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing
- The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Joe Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
On the morning of Jan. 20, hours before Joe Biden arrived at the White House as the 46th US president, a clear plexiglass shield was erected at the guard's desk at the entrance to the West Wing housing the executive offices.
It was a small but noticeable sign that things were changing: Covid-19 protections missing during Donald Trump's last year in office would be a regular part of White House life in the Biden administration.
From required mask-wearing to a new public information approach, the Democrat's steady hand-on-the-tiller style marks an abrupt change from the bombast and volatility under the Republican Trump, a businessman and former reality TV star.
"This is what normalcy looks like," said Ambassador John Bolton, a former national security adviser to Trump, when asked about the Biden administration. "It’s certainly true that if a president can’t manage the White House, he can’t manage the rest of it."
A White House governing strategy assailed as chaotic by both political parties is gone, replaced by message discipline and a disinclination toward leaks.
New presidents typically benefit from a honeymoon period. Morning Consult Political Intelligence showed that, during Biden's first few days in office, 56 percent of voters approved of his job performance. But popularity can be fleeting.
Dogs and briefings are back
The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room.
Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
"We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature," Biden said in his inaugural address. "For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury; no progress, only exhausting outrage; no nation, only a state of chaos."
Trump dominated the news cycle largely as a one-man show, shifting topics regularly in a frenetic, seesaw fashion. The Biden team has stuck to a specific theme nearly every day, with Biden systematically signing executive orders to roll back one Trump policy after another.
Trump's Twitter account, a mainstay of his presidency with aggrieved and inflammatory messages on a daily if not hourly basis, was suspended in the aftermath of a Jan. 6 riot by his supporters on the US Capitol.
Biden's tweets are used to advance his policy objectives and to share the occasional lighthearted comment, such as when he cleared up any confusion about his favorite ice cream flavor: “Can confirm it’s chocolate chip.”
White House Masks and diversity
The Biden White House approach to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 430,000 people in the United States, is one of the sharpest departures.
Trump routinely eschewed masks, and most officials did the same when around him. The virus infected multiple members of his White House staff, and Trump himself.
Biden has mandated mask-wearing in government buildings. At public events, he and other officials adhere to public health guidelines for social distancing.
The new president has required appointees to sign stringent ethics pledges that include a ban on accepting gifts from registered lobbyists or lobbying organizations.
He also has showcased diversity. Vice President Kamala Harris - the first woman, Black person and Asian American to hold the role - is on hand for event after event.
Although Biden has his share of white male advisers, other team members, from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first woman and the first Black person to hold the roles, respectively, have projected a tableau of America in a way that Trump's team did not.
Biden's call to move past the polarizing Trump years will be tested as his legislative agenda encounters resistance from Republicans on Capitol Hill and from liberal lawmakers who seek bolder reforms.
"In the short term very clearly the temperature has been taken down, and despite what we’ve seen in the Capitol just a few weeks ago, people are calming down," said Republican strategist Doug Heye.
“Moving forward, Biden is in a perfect position to cut the deals that Trump always said he could but never did," he said, but added, "that’s not to say it’s going to be easy."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing
- The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Joe Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travesty of justice: India after Pak upholds acquittal of Daniel Pearl's killer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU warns it could block vaccine exports, wields legal threat at drugmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines: Charles Michel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US economic growth moderated to 4% in final quarter of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany recommends AstraZeneca's Covid shot only for people under 65
- The country’s immunization commission said there was insufficient information on the shot’s effectiveness for people over 65 years old, though it added that “beyond this limitation, the vaccine is also considered to be equally suitable.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese victim’s son seeks answers as WHO virus probe team starts work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis to meet Iraqi Shiite leader Ali al-Sistani
- The trip is aimed primarily at encouraging the country’s beleaguered Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by the Muslim majority before being targeted relentlessly by Islamic State militants starting in 2014. But the first visit by a pope to Iraq also has a strong interfaith component.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court orders Navalny to remain in jail ahead of trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to rescind Mexico City Policy: Know all about contested ‘global gag rule’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN goal to end child labour by 2025 deemed impractical, out of touch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blocked links showing deceased woman as Hathras rape victim: Google, Twitter, FB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox