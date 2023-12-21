'A shield we needed': French president Macron on new immigration law

close_game
Dec 21, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Emmanuel Macron said the government needed "to stand by" the law, "and calm the tensions".

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called a tough new immigration law a "shield" that would allow France to better combat illegal immigration and facilitate the integration of documented arrivals.

France's President Emmanuel Macron(via REUTERS)
"It is a shield that we needed," Macron said about the law that has caused a deep split in his party and sparked the resignation of his health minister, Aurelien Rousseau.

"When you govern you have responsibilities," Macron told the France 5 broadcaster.

Macron said the government needed "to stand by" the law, "and calm the tensions".

Following 18 months of wrangling over one of the flagship reforms of Macron's second term, both chambers of parliament backed the controversial legislation on Tuesday.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) endorsed the bill in a move some media dubbed a "kiss of death".

Macron said he "respects" Rousseau's resignation earlier Wednesday.

"I also have a lot of respect for the deputies of the governing coalition who voted in favour of the law although they did not like all its aspects," he said.

Macron denied that the law was close to the RN's ideology.

To stop the far right being elected to government "we need to handle the problems that they feed on," Macron said.

